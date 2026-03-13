Running back Rachaad White leaves the Buccaneers to sign with the Commanders

Rachaad White is leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after veteran receiver Mike Evans also departed, and the running back hopes joining close friend Jayden Daniels is the right next step in his NFL career.

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels, right, hands off to running back Rachaad White during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(AP/Mark J. Terrill) Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels, right, hands off to running back Rachaad White during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(AP/Mark J. Terrill) Rachaad White is leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after veteran receiver Mike Evans also departed, and the running back hopes joining close friend Jayden Daniels is the right next step in his NFL career.

White signed with the Washington Commanders on Friday, not long after Evans joined the San Francisco 49ers. He’s reuniting with Daniels, the franchise quarterback who he became tight with when they were playing together at Arizona State in 2020 and ’21.

Daniels’ presence was a draw, but so was the chance to be part of an offense with the potential to be dynamic. After sharing the backfield with Bucky Irving with Tampa Bay, White enters a similar situation in Washington, where he’s expected to split carries with Jacory Croskey-Merritt, better known as “Bill.”

“I’m grateful to get an opportunity to play here, obviously, and a fresh start,” White said on a video call with reporters. “It’s a great situation. We kept each other fresh over in Tampa. I’m pretty sure Bill and I, we’re going to do the same thing here. It’s just a grateful situation. Obviously, we competed and you learn a lot about yourself. But I’m happy about a new start.”

White at 27 is going into his fifth professional season after spending the first four with the Bucs, who drafted him in the third round in 2022. He rushed for 990 yards and six touchdowns in ’23, before Irving arrived, and last year had 572 and four.

He experienced firsthand the shift of teams leaning on two running backs instead of one.

“When I came in, it wasn’t really big (to have) two backs,” White said. “It was still one back with (someone to) spell and things like that, but obviously the league’s been trending toward two backs. And obviously me and Bucky, we had our duo. We both did our thing.”

The Commanders keep changing their running back mix, moving on from Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Austin Ekeler and after trading Brian Robinson to the Niners before last season. Having the seventh pick in the draft could give them the chance to select Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love, as well, though they have plenty of other needs to address.

Bringing in White gives the front office flexibility and new offensive coordinator David Blough another talented player to put around Daniels.

“Obviously I feel like I’m a running back that can do everything,” White said. “I’ve got a great skillset, a great feel for the game.”

White said he chose Washington in part because of Daniels’ endorsement but also the talent in place. Starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil re-signed, and tight end Chig Okonkwo was brought in to give Daniels another tall pass-catching target.

“My job here really is to just come in here and make plays: be that guy with speed, stretch the field, break tackles, catch the ball short, make something out of nothing,” Okonkwo said. “That’s my role here.”

It’s too soon to know exactly what White’s role will be, but he’s hoping to help younger teammates while also showing he can shoulder however big a load is needed from him.

“I just thought it was a great decision to come here,” White said. “The opportunity here is huge, and I’m for sure grateful for it, and, yeah, I’m ready to rock.”

Also Friday, the Commanders brought back receiver Dyami Brown, who played his first four seasons in the league with Washington after being taken in the third round of the 2021 draft. Brown spent last year with Jacksonville.

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