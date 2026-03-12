Running back Rachaad White has agreed on a 1-year contract with the Commanders, AP source says

Running back Rachaad White has agreed on a one-year contract with the Washington Commanders, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been finalized.
White averaged 67 yards rushing, 53 catches and 368 yards receiving over four seasons in Tampa Bay.
He had 1,539 scrimmage yards in 2023 and 1,006 scrimmage yards in 2024. White has 25 career touchdowns, 14 rushing and 11 receiving.
He helps replace Chris Rodriguez Jr., who went to Jacksonville and reunites White with his former Arizona State teammate, Jayden Daniels.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2026
The Commanders have added several players in free agency, including edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson, cornerback Amik Robertson. linebacker Leo Chenal, safety Nick Cross and tight end Chig Okonkwo.
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