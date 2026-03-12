Running back Rachaad White has agreed on a 1-year contract with the Commanders, AP source says

Running back Rachaad White has agreed on a one-year contract with the Washington Commanders, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

Buccaneers Panthers Football Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) is hit by Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) during an NFL football game, Sunday Dec. 21, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt) AP Photo/Brian Westerholt Buccaneers Dolphins Football Tampa Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) walks onto the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray) AP Photo/Doug Murray ( 1 /2) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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Running back Rachaad White has agreed on a one-year contract with the Washington Commanders, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been finalized.

White averaged 67 yards rushing, 53 catches and 368 yards receiving over four seasons in Tampa Bay.

He had 1,539 scrimmage yards in 2023 and 1,006 scrimmage yards in 2024. White has 25 career touchdowns, 14 rushing and 11 receiving.

He helps replace Chris Rodriguez Jr., who went to Jacksonville and reunites White with his former Arizona State teammate, Jayden Daniels.

The Commanders have added several players in free agency, including edge rusher K’Lavon Chaisson, cornerback Amik Robertson. linebacker Leo Chenal, safety Nick Cross and tight end Chig Okonkwo.

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