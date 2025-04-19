Former Washington NFL tight end Vernon Davis headed to the Gridiron Greats Hall of Fame

Former Washington NFL tight end Vernon Davis will be honored for both his career performance and charitable work off the field.

The Gridiron Greats Hall of Fame honors former NFL players not just for their career performances, but for their charitable work off the field. Now, former Washington tight end Vernon Davis is set to join its ranks.

The 2025 class includes two-time Super Bowl champion Leonard Marshall, two-time Super Bowl champion Marc Collins, former Chicago Bears center Olin Kreutz, and 10-time Canadian Football League all-star Garney Henley.

They will be formally inducted on May 30 at the annual Mike Ditka’s Hall of Fame Gala in Chicago, hosted by the Gridiron Greats Assistance Fund — a nonprofit that provides financial and medical help to former NFL players.

“Gridiron Greats is an incredible organization that continues to help so many former NFL players who are paying the price physically, mentally and emotionally as a result of their time on the field,” Davis said in a news release.

“It is a privilege to lend my hand to these men who helped build, shape and mold the NFL into what it is today, and an absolute honor to be recognized for those efforts.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to honor this incredible Class of 2025,” Gridiron Greats Executive Director Karen Wright said.

“These individuals have not only demonstrated exceptional talent and determination on the field, but they have also shown unwavering commitment to making a difference off the field through their charitable efforts. Their legacy is one of greatness, both as athletes and as compassionate leaders in their communities.”

A D.C. native, Davis had a successful college football career at the University of Maryland, followed by a 14-year NFL career. After playing for the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos, Davis returned to D.C. in 2016 to play for Washington’s NFL team.

Since retiring from football in 2020, Davis — along with his brother — formed the Vontae Davis Family Foundation, which helps provide meals, clothing, books and scholarships to members of underserved communities.

