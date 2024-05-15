Commanders open 2024 season at Tampa, have 2 prime-time games

The Washington Commanders announced their full schedule for the 2024 season, which opens Sept. 8 at Tampa Bay and features two prime-time games and another late bye week.

The Washington Commanders announced their full schedule for the 2024 season, which opens Sept. 8 at Tampa Bay and features two prime-time games and another late bye week.

The home opener is Sept. 15 against the New York Giants, with the rematch at the Meadowlands in Week 9.

Washington’s first prime-time game of the season is Week 3 at Cincinnati on Monday Night Football. The lone Thursday night game is in Week 11 at Philadelphia on Nov. 14.

For the third straight season, the Commanders will both have a Week 14 bye and end the regular season against the Cowboys — this time in Dallas after hosting the last two Week 18 meetings.

Of local interest, the quadrennial meeting with the Ravens takes place Week 6 in Baltimore on Oct. 13.

The Commanders got creative with their release video, which you can see below:

Game tickets can be purchased through SeatGeek.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.