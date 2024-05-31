Maryland wants your ideas on how to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge

How should Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge be rebuilt? Well, Maryland is trying to figure that out — and the state is inviting design-build teams to submit proposals.

It’s not for everyone, of course. The Maryland Transportation Authority wants ideas specifically from “qualified teams.”

They can submit ideas online.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our efforts to rebuild the Key Bridge and make the Baltimore area whole again,” Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said in a statement on Friday. “MDOT will continue to work closely with our local, state and federal partners as well as local communities to replace the Key Bridge as quickly and safely as possible.”

MDTA executive director Bruce Gartner said: “The rebuilding of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore is a massive effort. We need as many partners as possible pulling in one direction to help us accomplish our goals of reconnecting communities, getting Marylanders where they need to go and supporting commerce and the movement of goods throughout our region.”

James Harkness, chief engineer with MDTA, told WTOP that his organization “is excited to be taking the first step to meet the governor’s fourth objective.”

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore established four directives after the collapse of the Key Bridge, according to Harkness. The first was to recover the victims. The second was to open the Port of Baltimore and the third was to support those impacted.

The fourth one is to rebuild the Key Bridge.

“So today, with our release of the request for proposals, we are taking the first step in a long journey to meet the governor’s fourth directive,” Harkness said.

Now, they’re looking to design partners to help get a new bridge up. They said they need someone “highly qualified” and at the same “flexible.”

“They’re also going to have to be open with their cost estimating practices, and committed to providing opportunities for local businesses and Maryland workers,” Harkness said.

Proposals are due June 24. Selections for the project team will happen toward the end of this summer.

The project isn’t expected to be completed until fall of 2028.

WTOP’s Shayna Estulin contributed to this report.

