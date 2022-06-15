RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Reduced Russian gas flow is political | Ikea to sell Russian factories | Russia targets depot in western Ukraine, advances in east | Group of NATO leaders pledge support for Ukraine
Dan Snyder won’t appear before House committee looking into Commanders

Joslyn Chesson

June 15, 2022, 11:50 AM

Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder will not appear next week before the congressional committee investigating the team’s workplace culture and the NFL’s handling of misconduct allegations.

Snyder was supposed to testify before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on June 22.

Axios was the first to report that a letter was sent to Rep Carolyn Maloney, D-NY, who chairs the committee. The letter says Snyder remains willing to cooperate.

“Despite months of Mr. Snyder’s cooperation, the Oversight Committee refused to afford the same respect and courtesy by declining multiple reasonable requests surrounding a potential appearance by Mr. Snyder. Mr. Snyder remains willing to continue cooperating with the Committee but is unable to attend the June 22 hearing given the Committee’s disregard for due process,” a source close to Snyder tells WTOP.

Maloney has said the committee’s goal has been to uncover the truth about the culture of harassment and abuse at the Washington Commanders, to hold accountable those responsible, and to better protect workers across the country.

The NFL team is facing allegations from some former employees, including cheerleaders, that there was widespread sexual harassment at the franchise.

Joslyn Chesson

Joslyn Chesson is a producer at WTOP. She was born and raised in Alexandria, Virginia and graduated in May 2017 from the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, where she studied Media Studies and Spanish Language.

