Commanders will have a new radio home this fall

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

April 12, 2022, 6:21 PM

The Washington Commanders are making an offseason move along your radio dial.

Game day broadcasts for the Commanders’ 2022, 2023 and 2024 seasons will be heard on iHeartMedia’s WBIG-FM (100.3) and on the “Big 100.3” website, as well as on the iHeartRadio app.

“This new partnership will expand the team’s reach across the DMV, giving more fans the ability to listen and engage with the Washington Commanders on a daily basis and helping to grow the team’s fanbase in the region,” the team said in a statement on Tuesday.

The new partnership will mean exclusive content, and fans will be able to listen to archived radio broadcasts of Commanders games anytime on the iHeartMedia app.

“We feel confident this partnership will be a win for all parties involved, but especially for our fans who will benefit from expanded access and content within the DMV and beyond,” team president Jason Wright said.

Last month, Audacy said games would no longer be broadcast on WTEM-AM (980). Host Kevin Sheehan said there was disagreement “on the value of the broadcasts,” but a Commanders spokesperson said in a statement that multiple companies, including Audacy, submitted bids to be part of its selection process

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer. In a previous life, he helped edit The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

