Washington Commanders games won't be broadcast on The Team 980 or any Audacy stations for the 2022 NFL season, the company said Wednesday.

Sports radio veteran and host Kevin Sheehan said there was disagreement “on the value of the broadcasts.”

He added that “it is also very important for us as a sports talk station, even as a long-time flagship station for the team, it was important for us to continue to be able to provide honest, objective information and analysis about the [Commanders] on our talk shows.”

The station, previously owned by Dan Snyder’s Red Zebra Broadcasting, says it will debut new gameday coverage.

The station’s decision comes days after Anheuser-Busch announced it’s ending its sponsorship with the Commanders.

“We remain fully committed to Washington football fans, and we look forward to continuing our long-term partnership with the NFL and our other 26 team partners to create meaningful experiences and connections for fans across the country,” a spokesperson said.

No specific reason has been given for Anheuser-Busch’s decision or whether it would be ending sponsorships with other teams in the NFL.

