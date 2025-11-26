Alex Ovechkin stays hot to lift Capitals 4-3 over Jets

Alex Ovechkin scored his 908th career NHL goal and the Washington Capitals beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 on Wednesday night.

John Carlson, Jakob Chychrun and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, winners of five of the last six. Charlie Lindgren had 18 saves in the win.

Gabriel Vilardi struck twice and Mark Scheifele also scored for the Jets, who have dropped three straight, and Eric Comrie stopped 30 shots.

Carlson opened the scoring off a one-time feed from Tom Wilson 6:38 into the first period. Chychrun fired a point shot, hitting the bar and in, past Comrie to extend his goal-scoring streak to four games and point streak to nine. He’s now tied with Cale Makar for the NHL lead in goals by a defenseman.

With 22 seconds left in the first, the Jets got one back as Gabriel Vilardi got to the crease and buried a front-door pass from Kyle Connor. To open the second, Vilardi scored his second off a deflection on the power play for his fourth goal in the last three games.

After getting the puck at the point, Ovechkin turned and lobbed the puck toward the net, and it beat Comrie to give Washington a 3-2 lead. Comrie is the 186th different goaltender Ovechkin has scored on in his NHL career. Ovechkin has six goals in his last six games.

The 40-year-old was honored for his 900-goal and 1,500-game milestones in a pregame ceremony.

Jets: Visit the Hurricanes on Friday.

Capitals: Host the Maple Leafs on Friday.

