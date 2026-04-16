Alex Ovechkin says he’ll determine his future based on health, family and the Capitals’ outlook

Alex Ovechkin's fans — and even opponents — treated the past few games like they could be his last, but Ovechkin hasn't yet closed the door on returning, even joking (maybe) he wants a new two-year contract from the Washington Capitals.

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) acknowledges fans as he leaves the ice after the Capitals defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(AP/Sue Ogrocki) Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) acknowledges fans as he leaves the ice after the Capitals defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(AP/Sue Ogrocki) ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin said he wants a new two-year contract from the Washington Capitals.

He was probably joking.

Then again, nothing about Ovechkin’s future is all that clear right now after the NHL’s career goal-scoring leader finished his 21st season Tuesday. Fans — and even opponents — treated the past few games like they could be his last, but Ovechkin hasn’t yet closed the door on returning.

This was the final season of his current contract with the Capitals. When he noted Thursday — in a longer-than-usual session with reporters — that he still needs to speak with coach Spencer Carbery and general manager Chris Patrick, he was asked what he wanted to hear from Patrick about the team’s future.

“Two more years,” he said, drawing a laugh. “This is the contract. Sign it.”

It would certainly be a surprise if the 40-year-old Ovechkin received that kind of deal. The bigger question is whether he’ll keep playing in the NHL at all. He said he’ll make that decision based on health, family and the team’s outlook for next season.

The Capitals wrapped up their season with a win at Columbus on Tuesday. They had 95 points, which would have tied for the lead in the Pacific Division but left them three points out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Young players like Ryan Leonard and Cole Hutson have emerged for Washington, and despite a disappointing season, the team seems decently positioned whether Ovechkin retires or comes back.

If he does return, the price would be intriguing after he carried a cap hit of $9.5 million a year on his previous deal. He scored a team-high 32 goals and played all 82 games this season, remarkable numbers for a player his age. But his famous shot from the left circle wasn’t the weapon it used to be — he had only five goals on 86 shots on the power play — and his age shows in his two-way game.

Ovechkin was asked if playing elsewhere in the NHL was a possibility.

“I’m a free agent,” he said.

When pressed on whether he could see himself somewhere else in the league after spending his whole career so far with the Capitals, he said: “Probably not, no.”

There’s been speculation about Ovechkin going back at some point to play in his native Russia, but he said he needs to decide his NHL future first.

“I’m pretty sure it’s not my last game — I hope it’s not my last game, against Columbus. I have to make a decision to see where we’re at — the team, family,” Ovechkin said. “Obviously, family are going to support me, like my wife and kids. Kids are already asking, ‘Dad, are you staying or not?’”

And what’s his response?

“I tell them, ‘We’ll see,’” he said. ”They want me to come back because they love the city, they love the team, they love the boys.”

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