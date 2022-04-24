Washington puts home win streak on the line against Toronto

Washington hosts Toronto aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak. The Capitals are 29-13-4 against Eastern Conference opponents.

Toronto Maple Leafs (51-21-7, second in the Atlantic) vs. Washington Capitals (44-23-11, fourth in the Metropolitan)

Washington; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -112, Maple Leafs -108; over/under is 7

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Toronto aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Capitals are 29-13-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 5.4 assists per game, led by John Carlson averaging 0.7.

The Maple Leafs are 31-12-4 in conference play. Toronto has scored 301 goals and ranks second in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.8 goals per game. Auston Matthews leads the team with 58.

In their last meeting on April 14, Toronto won 7-3. William Nylander totaled two goals for the Maple Leafs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 50 goals and has 90 points. Evgeny Kuznetsov has 10 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 102 points, scoring 58 goals and collecting 44 assists. John Tavares has eight assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .884 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 6-2-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.1 assists, 5.2 penalties and 14.8 penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with an .879 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Maple Leafs: Jake Muzzin: day to day (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: out (groin), Michael Bunting: day to day (undisclosed).

