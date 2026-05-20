Washington Capitals re-sign Timothy Liljegren to a 2-year, $6.5 million contract

The Washington Capitals re-signed defenseman Timothy Liljegren to a two-year contract worth $6.5 million.

FILE - Washington Capitals defenseman Timothy Liljegren (27) looks on during a break in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, March 14, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)(AP Photo/Nick Wass/Nick Wass) FILE - Washington Capitals defenseman Timothy Liljegren (27) looks on during a break in the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, March 14, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)(AP Photo/Nick Wass/Nick Wass) ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals re-signed defenseman Timothy Liljegren to a two-year contract worth $6.5 million.

General manager Chris Patrick announced the deal Wednesday. Liljegren will count $3.25 million against the salary cap next season and in 2027-28.

The right-handed-shooting Swede played just four games for the Capitals after they acquired him from San Jose at the trade deadline in early March. He could have a bigger role next season as part of a blue line that is not expected to have John Carlson back after Washington sent the pending free agent to Anaheim on the eve of the deadline.

Now 27, Liljegren has 94 points in 324 regular season and playoff games in the NHL, with the vast majority of that time spent with Toronto.

The biggest question of the offseason for Patrick and the front office is the status of longtime captain, face of the franchise and career goal-scoring record holder Alex Ovechkin, who has not yet declared whether he’ll return for a 22nd season at age 41.

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