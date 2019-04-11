Caps come out swinging; beat Hurricanes 4-2 in Game 1 of playoffs

In the first ever playoff meeting between the Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes, the Caps came off as the more experienced team with over 1,000 games of playoff experience between them.

Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom (19), of Sweden, celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

In the first ever playoff meeting between the Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes, the Caps came off as the more experienced team with over 1,000 games of playoff experience. The Canes roster came in with just over 300, and the team’s inexperience was its downfall as the Caps took the first game of the playoff run 4-2.

Nicklas Backstrom opened the scoring on the Caps’ second shot of the game 10 minutes into the first period. It’s the first goal Backstrom has scored against Petr Mrazek, and it’s his 32nd playoff goal.

Backstrom scored again on the power play five minutes later on a backdoor feed from Evgeny Kuznetsov. The goal was Backstrom’s 100th point in the playoffs.

Alex Ovechkin poured it on off a mad scramble in front of the net, when the Caps went on another power play for a 3-0 lead to close out the period. It’s Ovechkin’s 62nd goal in the postseason.

Defenseman John Carlson assisted on all three goals in the period, and he is tied for the most assists in a playoff period in NHL history.

After a scoreless second period, the Canes finally broke through in the third period.

Andrei Svechnikov powered around Carlson then roofed it past goalie Braden Holtby. It was rookie Svechnikov’ first goal of the playoffs in his first career playoff game. Had Holtby maintained the shutout, it would’ve been his third in the postseason.

Svechnikov shot his second of the night minutes later, off a slap pass from Lucas Wallmark. His goals came on back-to-back shots.

With 2 and a half minutes remaining, the Hurricanes went to the power play for a T.J. Oshie high-sticking penalty, and they pulled Mrazek for the extra skater to make it a 6-on-4.

The Caps killed the penalty, and Lars Eller buried an empty-netter with 36 seconds remaining.

