202
Home » Washington Capitals » WATCH: Caps fans gather…

WATCH: Caps fans gather to celebrate 1st game of playoff run

By Zeke Hartner April 11, 2019 8:57 pm 04/11/2019 08:57pm
Share

The Washington Capitals launched their playoff run against the Carolina Hurricanes. Fans from around the area came out to cheer on the team as they attempt to repeat last year’s Stanley Cup win.

Fans packed Capital One Arena and area bars on the hopes that the Capitals would get their post-season off on the right foot.

It seems all the positive energy payed off: The Caps took down the Canes 4-2 in game one. The two will face off again in D.C. on Saturday, April 13.

Related Stories

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Latest News mike murillo Sports stanley cup Washington Capitals Washington, DC Sports
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Behind the scenes: A peek inside Air and Space Museum’s 7-year renovation
15 ‘Game of Thrones’-inspired dishes
Caps 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs
13 spring festivals, events in DC area
Today in History: April 12
Easter recipes
DC drops 11 spots in latest U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ ranking
Celebrity birthdays April 7-13
‘You turn us on and we’re there’: Looking back at 50 years of news on WTOP
PHOTOS: $3.6 million home hits Ocean City market
30 best zoos in the US
Loudoun farmers on trading cards
Celebrity deaths
April Entertainment Guide
Cherry blossoms
2019 local deaths of note
Opening Day at Nats Park
40 years ago: Three Mile Island
Meet the 2019 Washington Nationals
Remembering Exxon Valdez oil spill
The 30 most famous landmarks in the world
10 excellent educational vacations for families
‘Skinny’ on DC-area gym classes
Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup
WTOP gets top-notch new home
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600