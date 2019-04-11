WATCH: Caps fans gather to celebrate 1st game of playoff run

The Washington Capitals launched their playoff run against the Carolina Hurricanes. Fans from around the area came out to cheer on the team as they attempt to repeat last year's Stanley Cup win.

The Washington Capitals launched their playoff run against the Carolina Hurricanes. Fans from around the area came out to cheer on the team as they attempt to repeat last year’s Stanley Cup win.

Fans packed Capital One Arena and area bars on the hopes that the Capitals would get their post-season off on the right foot.

It seems all the positive energy payed off: The Caps took down the Canes 4-2 in game one. The two will face off again in D.C. on Saturday, April 13.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.