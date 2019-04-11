LISTEN: Hear Highlights from Capitals-Hurricanes Round 1 Game 1

Hear all the highlights from Game 1 of the Capitals' First Round series against Carolina. Courtesy: Capitals Radio Network

The Capitals took a first step Thursday to a potentially deep postseason run as they beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Nicklas Backstrom scored twice, Alex Ovechkin added a power-play goal and Lars Eller sealed the win with an empty-net goal late in regulation. Carolina rookie Andrei Svechnikov scored twice for the Hurricanes in the third period.

Hear the Capitals highlights of Game 1 below as called by John Walton and Ken Sabourin on the Capitals Radio Network.

FINAL CALL - CAPITALS DEFEAT HURRICANES 4-2 IN GAME ONE https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/FINAL-CALL-CAPITALS-DEFEAT-HURRICANES-4-2.mp3 Download audio

LARS ELLER SECURES 4-2 WIN WITH EMPTY-NET GOAL https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/LARS-ELLER-SECURES-4-2-WIN-WITH-EMPTY-NET-GOAL.mp3 Download audio

ALEX OVECHKIN POWER-PLAY GOAL GIVES CAPITALS 3-0 LEAD https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/ALEX-OVECHKIN-POWER-PLAY-GOAL-GIVES-CAPITALS-3-0-LEAD.mp3 Download audio

NICKLAS BACKSTROM GIVES CAPITALS A 2-0 LEAD https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/NICKLAS-BACKSTROM-GIVES-CAPITALS-2-0-LEAD.mp3 Download audio

NICKLAS BACKSTROM GIVES CAPITALS EARLY 1-0 LEAD https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/NICKLAS-BACKSTROM-GIVES-CAPITALS-1-0-LEAD.mp3 Download audio

