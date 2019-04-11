LISTEN: Hear Highlights from Capitals-Hurricanes Round 1 Game 1

Hear all the highlights from Game 1 of the Capitals' First Round series against Carolina. Courtesy: Capitals Radio Network
The Capitals took a first step Thursday to a potentially deep postseason run as they beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 in Game 1 of their first-round series.
Nicklas Backstrom scored twice, Alex Ovechkin added a power-play goal and Lars Eller sealed the win with an empty-net goal late in regulation. Carolina rookie Andrei Svechnikov scored twice for the Hurricanes in the third period.
Hear the Capitals highlights of Game 1 below as called by John Walton and Ken Sabourin on the Capitals Radio Network.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.