202
Home » Washington Capitals » LISTEN: Hear Highlights from…

LISTEN: Hear Highlights from Capitals-Hurricanes Round 1 Game 1

By Ben Raby April 11, 2019 8:04 pm 04/11/2019 08:04pm
3 Shares
The Capitals hope to become the second NHL team in the last 20 years to repeat (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

The Capitals took a first step Thursday to a potentially deep postseason run as they beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-2 in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Nicklas Backstrom scored twice, Alex Ovechkin added a power-play goal and Lars Eller sealed the win with an empty-net goal late in regulation. Carolina rookie Andrei Svechnikov scored twice for the Hurricanes in the third period.

Hear the Capitals highlights of Game 1 below as called by John Walton and Ken Sabourin on the Capitals Radio Network.

FINAL CALL - CAPITALS DEFEAT HURRICANES 4-2 IN GAME ONE

Download audio

LARS ELLER SECURES 4-2 WIN WITH EMPTY-NET GOAL

Download audio

 

ALEX OVECHKIN POWER-PLAY GOAL GIVES CAPITALS 3-0 LEAD

Download audio

 

NICKLAS BACKSTROM GIVES CAPITALS A 2-0 LEAD

Download audio

NICKLAS BACKSTROM GIVES CAPITALS EARLY 1-0 LEAD

Download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
alex ovechkin capitals carolina hurricanes Evgeny Kuznetsov NHL News Sports stanley cup playoffs Washington Capitals Washington, DC Sports
800

NFL News

Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!