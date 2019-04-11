PHOTOS: Washington Capitals’ 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs run

Last year's Stanley Cup Champions the Washington Capitals are hoping for a repeat in 2019. See photos of their playoff run.

In the first round, they faced the Carolina Hurricanes and came out on top 4-2.

The Caps and Canes will face off again in D.C. on Saturday, April 13 before heading to Raleigh for game three.

See photos of their Stanley Cup Playoffs run below.



Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom, left of Sweden, celebrates his goal with defenseman John Carlson (74) during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes, Thursday, April 11, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

