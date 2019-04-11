PHOTOS: Washington Capitals’ 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs run

Last year's Stanley Cup Champions the Washington Capitals are hoping for a repeat in 2019. See photos of their playoff run.
In the first round, they faced the Carolina Hurricanes and came out on top 4-2.
The Caps and Canes will face off again in D.C. on Saturday, April 13 before heading to Raleigh for game three.
See photos of their Stanley Cup Playoffs run below.
