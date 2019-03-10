Capitals fly by Jets in 3-1 victory

Riding a six-game win streak, the Washington Capitals looked to avenge an early season loss at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets when they visited Manitoba in November. They did just that with a 3-1 victory Sunday.

Washington Capitals goaltender Pheonix Copley (1) battles with Winnipeg Jets center Adam Lowry (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, March 10, 2019, in Washington. The Capitals won 3-1. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

In a back-and-forth contest and potential Stanley Cup Final preview, the Capitals would capture their seventh-straight victory and seventh in a row at home with their win over Winnipeg.

Nicklas Backstrom opened the scoring early in the first with a wrist shot from the high slot, continuing the pattern of good starts for Washington. Backstrom now has nine points in his last seven games and goes in three straight. With an assist on the goal, John Carlson joined Scott Stevens and Larry Murphy among Capitals defensemen with consecutive 50 point seasons.

The Jets responded quickly, when former Cap Mathieu Perreault buried a rebound past Pheonix Copley, and both teams went to the locker room tied after one.

Winnipeg’s pressure mounted, and the Capitals quickly found themselves in penalty trouble, including a 5-on-3 situation they were able to kill.

After killing off the Jets fourth power-play of the night with five minutes left in the second period, Nic Dowd lobbed the puck over the neutral zone to spring Carl Hagelin, who just exited the penalty box, for a breakaway goal. The tally was Hagelin’s fourth of the season and his second with the Caps.

Alex Ovechkin’s first shot of the game came halfway through the third period and was almost his 1,200th career point, as he nearly scored on a one-timer from Evgeny Kuznetsov. Nikolaj Ehlers managed to deflect the puck enough so Connor Hellebuyck was able to make the save.

Later in the third, Andrew Copp and Adam Lowry, who turned the pressure up in the third and jammed at Pheonix Copley’s right pad to push the puck over the goal line, but it was waived off. Winnipeg challenged the call, but after it was reviewed by Toronto, the call on the ice of no goal stood.

Copley was able to hold off the Jets’ late rally and power play and Lars Eller iced the game with an empty-netter with 21 seconds left in regulation, the second time he’s done so in the last two games. Copley finished with 33 saves.

The Capitals will take on the rival Pittsburgh Penguins Tuesday night and now hold a four-point lead in the Metropolitan Division with 89 points.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.