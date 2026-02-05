Capitals and Predators hit the ice for non-conference matchup

Nashville Predators (26-23-7, in the Central Division) vs. Washington Capitals (28-23-7, in the Metropolitan Division) Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Nashville Predators (26-23-7, in the Central Division) vs. Washington Capitals (28-23-7, in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -185, Predators +153; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Nashville Predators in a non-conference matchup.

Washington has a 28-23-7 record overall and a 16-10-3 record in home games. The Capitals rank sixth in the league with 228 total penalties (averaging 3.9 per game).

Nashville is 26-23-7 overall and 11-11-4 on the road. The Predators have given up 194 goals while scoring 164 for a -30 scoring differential.

The teams square off Thursday for the second time this season. The Predators won 3-2 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tom Wilson has 22 goals and 26 assists for the Capitals. Dylan Strome has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Ryan O’Reilly has 20 goals and 36 assists for the Predators. Steven Stamkos has scored eight goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Predators: 4-3-3, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.