Caps face Winnipeg Jets at home Sunday

The Capitals are hoping to keep their momentum up against the Winnipeg Jets Sunday, following their 3-0 win over the New Jersey Devils on Friday.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

The Washington Capitals are playing the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday in Capital One Arena. The Capitals are hoping to keep their momentum up – following their 3-0 win over the New Jersey Devils on Friday – and go for their seventh straight win.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Jets at Capitals

Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m.

How to watch: NBCSW, MyTeams (Click here)

What to watch for

Both the Caps and the Jets are entering Sunday’s game with 40 wins each. The Jets just took over the top spot of the Central Division, as the team beat the Carolina Hurricanes 8-1 on Friday. The Capitals are number one in the Metropolitan Division with a record of 40-21-7, and the Jets have a record of 40-23-4.

More shutouts?

Braden Holtby, the Caps’ trusty goaltender, just tied the Caps’ franchise record. Olie Kolzig previously held the record on his own with 35 shutouts, but Holtby matched the former Caps superstar on Friday in the team’s win over the Devils. Conveniently, Holtby’s milestone came just one day before the eighth anniversary of his first shutout, which he achieved on March 9, 2011.

The Jets are coming off of their Friday demolition with one multiple scorer: Andrew Copp. He scored two goals against the Carolina team, giving him nine total goals this season. Will that number increase against the Caps on Sunday?

Your browser does not support iframes.

MORE CAPITALS NEWS:

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.