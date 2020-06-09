Hopkins graduate student files class action suit seeking partial tuition refund

A graduate student is suing Johns Hopkins University, seeking partial tuition reimbursement following the school's move to online-only instruction due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Elena Botts, a graduate student in the School of Advanced International Studies at Hopkins, filed a class action lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of Maryland on May 29 seeking a partial refund of the $26,600 she paid in tuition, alleging the online instruction was not equivalent to the in-person experience she had paid for. Hopkins’ SAIS is located in D.C., with satellite campuses in Italy and China.

Like most schools across the country, Hopkins decided to suspend all in-person learning for the second half of the spring semester due to Covid-19. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Botts and “all others similarly situated,” defined as students and families who paid full tuition and fees for undergraduate or graduate programs at Hopkins for the spring 2020 academic semester.

University representatives were…