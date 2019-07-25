Here are the first three Taylor Gourmet locations to reopen

Three former locations will reopen sometime this summer, according to Taylor Gourmet’s new owner.

Three former locations will reopen sometime this summer, according to Taylor’s new owner. Those locations are at 1200 19th St. NW in Dupont Circle, 1750 Pennsylvania Ave. NW downtown and at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda.

Those will likely be the only reopenings of 2019, according to Brandon Dodrill, who is serving as vice president and COO of the new Taylor Gourmet. He held catering director and regional manger roles under Taylor’s previous iteration. There is a growth plan for more store openings but he declined to discuss it at this time.

Taylor is reopening under the ownership of Source Cuisine, a company led by Steve Kalifa that bought the restaurant group’s assets through the Chapter 7 process earlier this year. Taylor Gourmet filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2018 after abruptly shuttering all 17 of its locations in D.C. and Chicago.

Kalifa paid about $260,000 for the assets, outbidding…