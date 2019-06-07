Orioles legend Jim Palmer selling Baltimore condo for $775K

Orioles Hall of Famer Jim Palmer has listed his two-story condo in Balimore's Canal Street Malt House for $775,000 after 13 years.

Palmer, who still works as an Orioles broadcaster, was one of the first tenants in the redeveloped condo complex at 1220 Bank St. in Little Italy when it opened in 2006. Palmer lives full-time in Florida but uses the condo during the Orioles season, the listing agency said.

Christina Giffin and Alex Lerner of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty in Baltimore are listing the property. The two-bedroom condo boasts 2,480-square-feet of open loft space, two full baths and a half bath.

The Canal Street Malt House takes its name from its previous incarnation as a place where malt for Baltimore’s growing brewery industry was stored. It was built in 1866 with brick walls and high window panes. Developer Larry Silverstein, of the Union Box Co., converted the property to condos in 2006 — the first of several redevelopments along the once mostly industrial Central…

