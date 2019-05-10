Amazon adds a few new HQ2-related job listings

The company is looking for a "principal product manager," who will work with designers and engineers to "create new developer features" for Alexa, according to the listing.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) quietly added three HQ2-specific job listings to its website early Friday.

This most recent posts suggests HQ2 will do more than just push Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant product, beyond the U.S. market, which is what the company said last week when it announced that Rob Pulciani, vice president of Alexa, would move from Seattle to Arlington.

While Alexa is Jeff Bezos’ “Star Trek” dream come to fruition, many of those who create the skills and programs for the virtual assistant do not work at Amazon. Some 90% of Alexa-enabled products were developed by third-party creators in 2018, according to a report released by Amazon this week.

The company is looking for a “principal product manager,” who will work with designers and engineers to “create new developer features” for Alexa, according to the listing. It’s possible this HQ2 position could create the tools that allow third-party developers that make Alexa listen to users better (or perhaps tell them…