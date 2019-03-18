What’s next now that Amazon has its Arlington incentives?

Virginia passed its incentive deal last month, and after a contentious county board meeting, Arlington approved its package Saturday night. So now what?

Amazon.com Inc. has secured much of what it asked for from Virginia and Arlington when the tech titan launched its HQ2 hunt. The state passed its incentive deal last month, and after a contentious county board meeting, Arlington approved its package Saturday night. So now what?

When will HQ2 start staffing up and who will work there?

Amazon expects to have some 25,000 workers over the next 15 years between Crystal City and Pentagon City. That number could jump as high as 37,850 depending on how much of a presence the company wants in Greater Washington, and if it is interested in collecting some extra bucks from the state.

HQ2 staffing will start with 400 employees this year, and another 1,100 in 2020. At this point we don’t know if those will be transplants from Seattle or local hires, but Holly Sullivan, who was among the leaders of the e-commerce giant’s HQ2 search, said Amazon hopes “to hire all 25,000 locally.”

About half of the early jobs will likely be tech related, such as…