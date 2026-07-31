Expansion of Manassas airport nearly cleared for takeoff

The newly renamed Washington Manassas Airport in Virginia is another step closer to being able to offer commercial flights.

The newly renamed Washington Manassas Airport in Virginia is another step closer to being able to offer commercial flights.

The Federal Aviation Administration has completed the environmental assessment of the proposed expansion at the airport. The FAA returned a “Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) and Record of Decision (ROD),” which is a determination that the project will “not result in significant environmental impacts,” according to a news release from Avports, the incoming airport operator.

“This milestone reflects years of work between our partners at Washington Manassas Airport, the Avports team, the dedication of the FAA, and the planning, technical analysis, and public engagement that shaped this project from the start,” Avports CEO Marc Ricks said.

The FAA approval leaves just one more approval — Part 139 certification — before commercial flights can begin, likely in spring 2027.

“We are thrilled by the FAA’s decision, which marks an important step forward for Washington Manassas Airport and the City of Manassas,” Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger said.

The decision follows a review process that included detailed technical analysis and opportunities for public input, marking one of the final federal milestones in the launch of commercial service at Washington Manassas Airport.

Before any construction can begin, the project remains subject to additional permitting and public review, the news release said.

Washington Manassas recently changed its name as part of the plan and hopes to have up to 30 commercial flights per day within 10 years.

The expansion of the terminal to allow commercial flights will cost between $75 million to $125 million.

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