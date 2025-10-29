Virginia lieutenant governor candidates share vision for transportation, data centers

WTOP spoke to both candidates for lieutenant governor in Virginia, state senator and Democrat Ghazala Hashmi and conservative radio host and Republican John Reid.

The race for lieutenant governor between Democrat Ghazala Hashmi and Republican John Reid is shaping up to be the closest of Virginia’s statewide contests, according to recent polling.

And either candidate would be a historic pick. Hashmi would become both the first Muslim and the first South Asian American to win statewide office. Reid would become the first openly gay lieutenant governor in Virginia history.

WTOP spoke to both candidates to find out where they stand on a variety of important issues in the commonwealth before Tuesday’s election.

Transportation

When traveling on the Capitol Beltway or Interstate 95 in Northern Virginia, traffic congestion is top of mind, and Hashmi said one way to address that is by creating more livable cities that provide affordable housing near workplaces and resources, such as grocery stores and child care.

“Making sure that we are bringing people into safe and supportive communities is one way to address the critical crisis of long commute times that we see,” Hashmi said.

Hashmi also said public transit needs to be a priority in the state.

“Other cities and other countries have made public transit a priority — very efficient, very effective — and it is something that we need to consider and build on so that we are also having a good impact on our environmental issues as well,” Hashmi said.

Reid said living in Alexandria in the past and commuting to see his family in Richmond has allowed him to see the struggles drivers face on I-95. He said the bottlenecks on that stretch of interstate need to be addressed.

He also said he believes resources geared toward clearing accidents faster would help limit slowdowns.

“I think we could probably solve some of our problems by investing some money in that ability to clear accidents quickly and then work on some of the infrastructure issues,” Reid said.

Data centers

Northern Virginia is the leader in the nation for data centers, with many major service providers that require massive computer warehouses setting up shop in places like Loudoun and Prince William counties.

Balancing the economic growth the centers can provide with the quality of life and environmental concerns expressed by those who live near them can be tricky.

On this topic, Hashmi said while the centers provide economic benefits, residents should not experience higher electricity costs as power companies spend more to keep up with the demand.

“When we have global traffic at this degree coming through Virginia, we shouldn’t have it be borne on the backs of Virginians,” Hashmi said.

She believes the corporations should foot the bill for costs associated with building capacity to power up data centers.

“There needs to be a greater statewide leadership role in the progress of the data center growth that we have here in Virginia,” Hashmi said.

Reid said he supports local control over data centers.

“I think I’ve got to trust the local board of supervisors and zoning boards to make these types of decisions,” Reid said.

He said he supports creating more energy in the state, including more nuclear energy sources.

“We’ve got to figure out is how to get these small, modular nuclear reactors online, because I think that’s the only way that we’re going to satisfy the data center need,” Reid said.

Controversies and criticism

Both candidates have faced criticism and controversy on the campaign trail.

For Hashmi, it was criticism over her response to student protests and cases of antisemitism in the state. To those claims, Hashmi said she “absolutely condemn(s) antisemitism.”

“I’ve been clear on that long before I even ran for office. I condemn any form of hatred, bigotry, prejudicial speech and action,” she said.

She also cited her past work with the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities, which was established to counter antisemitism after World War II.

Hashmi said hearings she held on campus protests were meant “to get at the root of the matter of why we had these efforts to suppress voices, to not allow academic freedom.”

Hashmi and Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic nominee for governor, have both also received criticism, including from Reid, for not urging attorney general candidate Jay Jones to step down after he apologized for writing violent texts in 2022 that recently came to light.

Hashmi has condemned the texts, but, when asked if her response didn’t go far enough, said she believes voters are ready to vote for candidates who will stand against President Donald Trump’s administration.

“Voters are ready to vote up and down the ballot for the people who are going to protect them, protect civil liberties, protect their rights, stand up to the destruction of the Trump administration,” Hashmi said.

For Reid, he faced allegations that he had a Tumblr account that included pornographic images and other disturbing content. Reid maintains the account, which has the same handle as his Instagram account, does not belong to him and said it was an attempt to “bully him.” He called it a “dead issue.”

“I will own up to anything I have done that’s wrong in my life. It’s a pretty short list, but you’re not going to go in front of the entire country and set me on fire and think that I’m going to fold like a cheap chair,” Reid said.

The controversy led Gov. Glenn Youngkin to call on Reid to drop out of the race. He said the Republican Party is now unified.

“I’m not going to be controlled by anybody, and I think the Republican Party has learned to accept that based on what’s happened the last several months,” Reid said.

How identity shapes approach to public service

For Hashmi, who would become the first Muslim to be elected to a statewide office, she said running for the Senate was motivated by what she considered “Islamophobic and bigoted actions that we were seeing in the first Trump administration.”

She said she wants to make sure the Commonwealth remains an inclusive state.

Reid, who would become the first openly gay lieutenant governor in Virginia history, said he hopes his candidacy shows that Virginia is a welcoming, open-minded state “no matter who you are.”

“I’m hoping that my presence and my demeanor and what’s in my heart and the way I interact with people will move the needle in a positive way for the Republican Party and for the general population of Virginia,” Reid said.

Their final call

For Hashmi, she said she is prepared to do the work that comes with the job of lieutenant governor.

“I encourage voters to reach out and take a look at not just the legislation that I’ve done, but also the key areas of efforts I’ve made to ensure that we give every Virginian the opportunity to thrive in as many ways as possible,” she said.

Reid said he hopes not only Republicans, but Democrats and others consider him for the job.

“I will make every decision with an effort to be fair to everybody in the state of Virginia. I’m not going to make everybody happy, but I will try to be fair,” Reid said.

