Virginia voter guide: Early voting begins Friday for November election for governor, delegates, more

Early voting begins Friday in a critical election in Virginia to determine the next governor, House of Delegates seats and a long list of local races.

Political pundits will be reading the tea leaves to determine whether Democrats are gaining momentum, one year removed from their overwhelming defeat in last year’s presidential election and one year ahead of the midterms they hope to win to regain control in Congress.

The main event is the race for governor, which has pitted the current Republican lieutenant governor, Winsome Earle-Sears, against Democratic former U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger. The other major statewide offices of lieutenant governor and attorney general are also up for grabs.

All 100 seats in Virginia’s House of Delegates are also on the ballot, though some are not contested. Democrats have a slim 51-49 majority headed into November.

There’s also a slew of local races across Northern Virginia and the rest of the commonwealth.

Dates at a glance

Early in-person voting: Sept. 19 through Nov. 1

Deadline to register or update voter registration: Oct. 24

Deadline to request mail-in or absentee ballot: Oct. 24

Election Day: Nov. 4

Early in-person voting

Before voting either early or on Election Day, be sure to register to vote or confirm your voter registration is up to date.

For information on early voting locations, voters should check in with their city or county elections office. Each jurisdiction may have different policies regarding early voting, and early voting locations may differ from your Election Day polling place.

Vote by mail

In order to vote by mail in Virginia, voters must request a mail ballot, which can be done on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Mail ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by noon on Nov. 7.

Voters should check in with their city of county elections office for information about drop boxes and their locations.

Voting on Election Day

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 4. Voters in line by 7 p.m. will be able to cast a ballot.

All voters need to provide an acceptable form of ID or sign an ID confirmation statement at the polls or vote a provisional ballot. Those who vote a provisional ballot will have until noon on the Friday after the election to deliver a copy of their ID to their jurisdiction’s election board or sign a confirmation statement in order for their ballot to be counted.

The same rules apply when voting early.

A list of acceptable forms of ID is available online.

Who’s on the ballot?

Statewide races

Virginia is one of two states, along with New Jersey, that conducts statewide races, including its governor’s contest, in the year following a presidential election, meaning these races will draw attention from politicos across the U.S.

The top of the ticket features the closely watched governor’s race between Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears and Democratic former U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger.

A Roanoke College poll released in August showed Spanberger ahead of Earle-Sears. Spanberger also has a hefty fundraising advantage, having raised more than $40 million for her campaign to Earle-Sears’ nearly $17 million, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

No matter who wins the general election, Virginia is set to elect a woman as governor for the first time this fall.

For lieutenant governor, voters will decide between Democratic state Sen. Ghazala Hashmi and Republican radio host John Reid.

Republican Attorney General Jason Miyares is seeking reelection, and is facing Democratic challenger Jay Jones, an attorney and former state delegate.

House of Delegates

All 100 House of Delegates seats are up for grabs during November’s election, but not all are contested. The contested races in the D.C. area are below:

An asterisk denotes an incumbent. Locations are within district but do not provide the full scope of the voting area.

District 1, part of Arlington County Patrick Hope, Democrat* William “Bill” Moher III, Republican

District 2, part of Arlington County Adele McClure, Democrat* Wendy Sigley, Republican

District 6, Fairfax County (Great Falls, McLean) Richard “Rip” Sullivan Jr., Democrat* Kristin Hoffman, Republican

District 7, Fairfax County (Reston) Karen Keys-Gamarra, Democrat* Cassandra Aucoin, Republican

District 8, Fairfax County (Herndon, Oak Hill) Irene Shin, Democrat* Indira Massey, Republican

District 9, Fairfax County (Chantilly, Centreville) Karrie Delaney, Democrat* Nhan Huynh, Republican

District 10, Fairfax County (Centreville, Clifton, Braddock) Dan Helmer, Democrat* David Guill, Republican

District 11, City of Fairfax and Fairfax County (Oakton, Fair Oaks) David Bulova, Democrat* Adam Wise, Republican Brandon Givens, Forward Party

District 12, Fairfax County (Tysons, Vienna, Merrifield) Holly Seibold, Democrat* Nelson Figueroa-Velez, Republican

District 13, Falls Church and Fairfax County (Merrifield, Seven Corners) Marcus Simon, Democrat* Sylwia Oleksy, Republican Dave Crance Jr., Libertarian

District 14, Fairfax County (Annandale, Wakefield, Lincolnia) Vivian Watts, Democrat* Eric Johnson, Republican

District 15, Fairfax County (Burke) Laura Jane Cohen, Democrat* Saundra Davis, Republican

District 16, Fairfax County (Mount Vernon, Fort Hunt, Woodlawn) Paul Krizek, Democrat* Richard Hayden, Republican Shelly Arnoldi, Independent

District 17, Fairfax County (Springfield, Franconia) Mark Sickles, Democrat* Naomi Mesfin, Republican

District 18, Fairfax County (Springfield, Newington, Lorton) Kathy Tran, Democrat* Edward McGovern, Republican

District 20, Manassas, Manassas Park, part of Prince William County Michelle-Ann Lopes Maldonado, Democrat* Christopher Stone, Republican

District 21, Prince William County (Bull Run, Gainesville) Joshua Thomas, Democrat* Gregory “Greg” Gorham, Republican

District 22, Prince William County (Linton Hall, Bristow, Nokesville, Buckhall) Elizabeth Guzman, Democrat Ian Lovejoy, Republican*

District 23, Prince William County (Dumfries, Triangle) and Stafford County (Boswell’s Corner, Aquia) Candi King, Democrat* James Tully, Republican

District 26, Loudoun County (Brambleton, Stone Ridge, South Riding) JJ Singh, Democrat* Ommair Butt, Republican

District 27, Loudoun County (Sterling, Sugarland Run, Dulles) Atoosa Reaser, Democrat* Junaid Khan, Republican

District 28, Loudoun County (Ashburn, Countryside) David Reid, Democrat* Janet Geisler, Republican

District 29, Loudoun County (Leesburg, Lansdowne) Fernando “Marty” Martinez, Democrat* Scott Thomas, Republican

District 30, Loudoun County (Purcellville) and Fauquier County (Marshall) John McAuliff, Democrat Geary Higgins, Republican*

District 61, Fauquier County (Warrenton, Bealeton) and parts of Culpeper and Rappahannock counties Jacob “Jac” Bennington, Democrat Michael Webert, Republican*



Local races

Most jurisdictions in Northern Virginia have local races of some sort, whether they are contests for mayor, county board, school board, city council or sheriff.

Check the full list of local races on the Virginia Department of Elections website. Voters can also check in with their county or city electoral board for more information on local races.

