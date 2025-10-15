This Halloween festival at the Workhouse Haunted Experience in Lorton offers two eerie walking trails, a blackout adventure, laser tag and a haunted courtyard with a live DJ.

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Looking for a scare? Haunted trails and theater thrills await in Lorton

The Smithsonian museums may be closed due to the government shutdown, but that doesn’t mean there’s a lack of things to do around the D.C. area.

If you’re looking for a scare, look no further than the Workhouse Haunted Experience in Lorton, Virginia, where your nightmares come true.

“This year, we decided to mix it up a little bit and make it more of a Halloween festival vibe,” said Joseph Wallen, director of performing arts at the Workhouse Arts Center.

The festival will include two walking trails, a seated blackout experience and laser tag.

While monsters don’t normally come out in the day, they’re already preparing for your arrival.

Your journey will take you through a carnival run by clowns — and we’re not talking the funny kind.

“Each of our actors that work each scene, they understand the character that they are, and they understand how they’re contributing to the story experience and to the atmosphere as we go through,” Wallen said.

Then it’s into the apocalypse, where survival is the goal, but the monsters have other plans.

Wallen said there is also a haunted courtyard with a DJ, which is best for those who may not be looking for a scare.

“I hope they … share some laughs and some screams with their family and friends. Because, to me, that’s what life is ultimately, really about,” Wallen said.

Inside the Workhouse theater, “Evil Dead: The Musical” is splashing audiences with campy horror and laughs.

“One of the things that is fun for this show in particular is we do have splash zone seating. Without too much of a spoiler, the show does involve chain saws and shotguns, all simulated, but liquids are flying,” Wallen said.

The heart-stopping festival runs on weekends through Nov. 2.

Tickets range from $20-$55, with upgraded passes available for laser tag and blackout experiences. For tickets and details, visit their website.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.