Thanks to tariffs, the cost of Halloween costumes are more trick than treat 

Beware if you go looking for that perfect Halloween costume because you may get sticker shock when you look at the price tag.

Lorenzo Caltagirone is the owner of Total Party, which is called the “Total Fright” around the Halloween season. It is the only year-round party and costume shop in the District, and Caltagirone told WTOP that 95% of his products are made in China.

“So let’s say a costume that was once $29.99 this year will be $34.99,” said Caltagirone.

Compared to last year, Caltagirone says he spent between 15% and 20% more on merchandise and is required by some of his vendors to pay the tariffs up front.

“I unfortunately have to pass on some of those to the consumer, but I’m trying to eat a little bit of it as well,” said Caltagirone.

Earlier this year, Caltagirone moved his business, which he’s owned for 18 years, to the food court level of L’Enfant Promenade Shops, which sits underneath the International Spy Museum.

Since the move, Caltagirone says he’s been hit by the trifecta.

“I got slapped with tariffs. I got slapped with all these federal employees being fired because of DOGE,” said Caltagirone. “And now with this government shutdown, it’s even worse.”

Halloween is very important to Caltagirone’s business, as he said half of his annual sales come in October. Of those sales, 80% happen in the last week of the month.

As Caltagirone looked around at his store, which was filled with customers and their children, he said he was optimistic.

“I typed into ChatGPT, ‘will I have a successful Halloween?’ and she said I will have a very successful Halloween,” Caltagirone said. “So I hope AI is right.”

