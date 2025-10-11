Yes, ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Halloween costumes are in DC

As "KPop Demon Hunters" became the most-watched original title in Netflix's 18-year history, it shouldn’t be a total surprise that Google announced the top five searched 2025 Halloween costumes are all from the show.

But, it was a surprise to the Halloween costume industry, according to Lorenzo Caltagirone, the owner of Total Party.

Total Party, which Caltagirone said is D.C.’s only party and costume shop, is known as Total Fright during the Halloween season. The shop recently moved from Crystal City to the food court level of L’Enfant Shops, under the International Spy Museum.

“It was such a late, unforeseen hit,” Caltagirone said.

Luckily, he was able to have some “KPop Demon Hunters” costumes made in a Chinese factory and had it air-freighted over.

“We got slammed with the 30% tariff, but a lot of people are not even flinching,” Caltagirone said.

The children’s costumes are $60 and the ones for adults are even more costly — plus, the wings are another $50.

“It’s on fire right now. We get calls every single day, multiple times a day, and we actually have a list of customers we have to call back,” Caltagirone said.

Rumi is currently the costume that is in stock at Total Party, but Caltagirone said he’ll have costumes for other characters on Monday and Tuesday.

