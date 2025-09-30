Earlier this month, Rinearson was recognized with a humanitarian award for her work employing people with disabilities at Jake's Ice Cream and Jake's Gourmet Popcorn shops in Falls Church, Virginia.

Robin Rinearson spent decades as a pediatric eye doctor, but became frustrated when her nephew was sent home from work during the pandemic.

He has cerebral palsy and had been working for a company in Lorton, Virginia, for eight years. It wasn’t able to make accommodations for the adults with disabilities that had been working there.

So, Jake became unemployed and bored. He didn’t have a big group of friends, and work was a major part of his social life.

The experience prompted Rinearson, who worked with special needs adults in her Northern Virginia practice, to open Jake’s Ice Cream in 2021. The shop provided job opportunities for people with disabilities, and she expanded that vision in 2023 when she opened Jake’s Gourmet Popcorn in Seven Corners Center in Falls Church, Virginia.

“In my retirement, I have spent my own money to open up both of these shops,” Rinearson said. “I am an unpaid employee in both shops. I am dedicated to improving the lives of people with disabilities.”

The ice cream shop opened during the pandemic, and while business wasn’t booming, Rinearson said it picked up enough in the second year that she considered a second location.

She found the storefront for Jake’s Gourmet Popcorn with double the space for the same cost in rent. But a noncompete in her original lease prevented her from opening another nearby without an increase in rent.

While in Chicago for a meeting, Rinearson wandered downtown. She remembered there’s a popcorn shop every three blocks, but there aren’t many in the D.C. region. That inspired her to launch her own, with the same vision of creating jobs for staff members with disabilities.

It all started with 120 gallons of popcorn

What started with a catering order of 120 gallons of popcorn for an event at the National Museum for the American Indian has evolved into a shop that now caters for corporate events. It only gets about 10 to 15 walk-in customers each day, she said. But they make hundreds of bags of popcorn for large companies.

The shop offers over 30 flavors of popcorn and makes two kinds. One is butterfly popcorn, similar to the type made in home microwaves. The other is mushroom popcorn, named for its larger shape and density.

Staff members carefully follow recipes and checklists, making sure the shop remains sensitive to customers with allergies or other restrictions.

“My piece of this is making sure that everybody in the community around us understands that they’re just regular people,” Rinearson said. “They want the same things you and I do.”

Mesha O’Dell, who was working at the popcorn shop Tuesday, said the space “provides a place for me to work. Me being an adult that has vision impairment, because it can oftentimes be difficult for someone with a disability to find jobs.”

Debbie Garrett, meanwhile, said she enjoys working at the store, “and I like the popcorn and I like working with Robin.”

Janmarie Hallahan added that working in the shop is a good experience and, “I enjoy making popcorn, like caramel, that’s my top-notch making popcorn.”

A steep learning curve that pays off

At both stores, Rinearson said the employees are excited to be at work and don’t make excuses to avoid a shift. There could be a steep learning curve, she said, but they’re dependable once they learn a new skill.

And both shops are evolving. At Jake’s Ice Cream, employees have started making cookies and ice cream cakes and pies. The flavors are premium, made with ingredients from Baltimore.

Ice cream and popcorn flavors change seasonally, and to support community fundraisers, the shops offer events where the winner can create their own ice cream or popcorn flavor.

Some people are curious to visit once they learn the shops primarily employ people with disabilities, “but they’re expecting things to be less than wonderful. You get the pity vote or the curiosity visit. If your product isn’t premium, those people aren’t coming back,” Rinearson said.

Many of the store employees are taking college classes and earning their driver’s licenses, she added.

“They might be a little bit more difficult to understand when they speak,” Rinearson said. “They might walk a little bit more slowly, but there’s no family that will not be touched by disability at some point, whether you’re born with it, whether it’s a function of an injury or a surgical procedure, whether you’re elderly and starting to fall apart at some point — every single family is touched with somebody in their family with a disability. When it’s your own family, you don’t tend to walk away from those people.”

