July is Disability Pride Month, and this year not only does it celebrate those with disabilities, but it also acknowledges the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Starting on Friday, a two-night event at The Anthem spotlights artists who have disabilities and celebrates the 35th anniversary of the ADA.

The first night of WAWABILITY on Friday was comedy and Saturday night celebrates the 35th anniversary of the ADA with Kodi Lee and Mandy Harvey from America’s Got Talent, members of the Omnium Circus, and the man behind the event: deaf recording artist Warren WAWA Snipe.

Chris Wilson, one of the executive producers of WAWABILITY explained why it was so important for Snipes to create this event.

“Through his journey, he realized there was a lot of challenges for himself and for others with disabilities,” said Wilson. “So what he wanted to do was put an event together that allowed individuals of all abilities to come out and demonstrate their gifts.”

Snipe, a graduate of Gallaudet University, has been on the biggest stages in entertainment, like singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl and performing during the halftime show in two separate years.

“There are 1.2 to 1.6 billion people in the world with disabilities and only 16% have accessibility, and most of that accessibility is here in Washington, D.C.,” Snipe said.

