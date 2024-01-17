Live Radio
Tractor-trailer catches fire, closing section of Dulles Greenway in Loudoun Co. for hours

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

January 17, 2024, 3:55 PM

flipped truck
A tractor-trailer catches on fire on the Dulles Greenway on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (Courtesy Virginia State Police)

The Dulles Greenway near Loudoun County, Virginia, was closed for several hours Wednesday after a tractor-trailer caught on fire Wednesday morning.

The closure was between Exit 1 (Leesburg Bypass) and Exit 2 (Battlefield Parkway).

By shortly before 4 p.m., all lanes had reopened.

That section of the parkway was closed after the truck caught fire just after 9 a.m. The driver of the vehicle pulled over on the right shoulder of Route 267 at the exit ramp for Battlefield Parkway because of smoke coming out of the rear axle of the trailer.

The driver was able to get out as the flames spread through the vehicle and was not hurt.

The lanes remained closed as fire crews addressed the fire and assess what the trailer contained.

Below is the area where it happened.

