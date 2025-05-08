Virginia High School League ratifies transgender student participation policy

The Virginia High School League ratified its transgender student participation policy Wednesday as its executive committee meeting.

The league’s executive committee voted Feb. 10 to change the policy in compliance with President Donald Trump’s executive order to keep transgender women from playing on women’s high school sports teams.

Since the policy had already been changed, there was no vote or discussion on the changes Wednesday by the VHSL’s executive committee. The new policy only affects trans girls.

In 2014, the VHSL approved the participation of transgender athletes in prep sports. The motion passed by 27-0 vote of the league’s executive committee, which is made up of school principals and athletic directors, among others, from throughout the state.

Since the adoption of that policy in 2014 through December 2024, the Virginia High School League received 49 total requests to have athletes reclassify their gender identity for competition. Forty-two of those requests were granted by the VHSL.

From Oct. 2020 to Dec. 2024, the VHSL received 31 total waiver requests: 21 were for trans boys and 10 for trans girls. Of those 31 requests, 28 were granted.

Due to graduation or deciding not to compete, the total number does not currently reflect how many transgender high school athletes may have still been participating in Virginia The VHSL does not track how many of those ended up participating in athletics.

For privacy purposes, the VHSL also does not release specific information on what sports the transgender athletes were competing in or where they competed.