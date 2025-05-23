Visitation schedule, funeral plans for Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered U.S. and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff on all state and local grounds "in memory and respect of Rep. Gerry Connolly.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has ordered U.S. and Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff on all state and local grounds “in memory and respect of Rep. Gerald E. ‘Gerry’ Connolly.”

The flag order begins at sunrise Tuesday, May 27, and continues through sunset.

“We recognize Congressman Connolly’s deep commitment to Virginia through his decades of distinguished public service, including his time on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and in the United States House of Representatives for the 11th District,” Youngkin wrote in the flag declaration.

Visitation is on Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home in Fairfax.

The funeral service is on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon at Heritage Fellowship Church in Reston.

Services will be streamed online at www.heritagereston.org under the dropdown menu titled “worship.”

Connolly, a Democrat, was first elected in 2008 and represented Virginia’s 11th Congressional District, which includes Fairfax city and most of Fairfax County. He announced in November 2024 that he had been diagnosed with esophageal cancer and died Wednesday, May 21, his family announced.

He was married for 52 years and had one daughter.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.