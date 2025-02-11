VHSL changes transgender policy in accordance with President Trump’s executive order

The VHSL said Monday it will comply with President Donald Trump's executive order to keep transgender women from playing on women’s high school sports teams.

This article was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

The Virginia High School League announced Monday afternoon that it will comply with President Donald Trump’s executive order to keep transgender women from playing on women’s high school sports teams.

The league’s executive committee voted Monday to change the policy.

The VHSL is the principal sanctioning organization for interscholastic athletic competition among public high schools in the state. There are 318 member schools in the VHSL and more than 177,000 students who compete each school year in sports and academic activities.

“Our member schools look to and rely on the VHSL for policy and guidance. To that end, the VHSL will comply with the Executive Order,” said VHSL executive director Billy Haun in a statement. “The compliance will provide membership clear and consistent direction.”

The VHSL said its executive committee directed “staff to immediately propose policy changes in the form of emergency legislation to comply with the Executive Order.” The VHSL said it would change its handbook and policy manual in the “coming days.”