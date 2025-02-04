Federal workers at Northern Va. town hall say they are angry, scared and fed up

Federal workers packed a town hall in Leesburg, Virginia, Monday night, sounding off on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and their fears about the future.

They packed into the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors room; about a hundred more were in the lobby and couldn’t get in.

The federal workers talked about their fears and the legality of all the changes that are currently happening out of the Trump administration.

One of them was Julia Jarvis, who complained about the access Elon Musk has to sensitive materials. “Could you tell me please, to which branch does Elon Musk belong?” she asked.

Another man, who did not give his name, said, “You have DOGE going into agencies, getting classified information with people who don’t have clearances.”

Another woman, who also did not give her name, said, “Every day for the last week or two, everyone has been scared. Everyone’s afraid every day the other shoe’s going to drop and we’re going to get cut.”

Virginia Rep. Suhas Subramanyam, who sponsored the town hall, advised workers not to take the deferred resignation plan being offered, saying, “I don’t know if I trust this offer.”

The comment was followed by thunderous applause in the room. He also told federal workers they should continue to push back, because he thinks that resistance is working.

