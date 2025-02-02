Q&A: Explaining OPM’s deferred resignation for federal workers

Feeling lost about what OPM's deferred resignation means for federal workers? Here's a break down of frequently asked questions released by the Trump administration.

The Trump administration has released an FAQ to clarify questions around the deferred resignation offer made to federal workers this week, giving eight months’ salary to workers who opt to resign.

The Office of Personnel Management launched the FAQ page after the “Fork in the Road” memo raised questions and confusion among federal workers. The offer is an unprecedented effort to shrink the size of the federal government.

Over the weekend, the office updated its website to provide more details about the resignation offer. This article has been updated to reflect the latest information, as of Sunday night.

Here’s some highlights from the FAQ.

Q: Will federal employees be required to work after accepting the deferred resignation offer?

A: OPM said that federal workers are not expected to work if they take the offer, and are encouraged to find jobs in the private sector or take extended vacations. “The way to greater American prosperity is encouraging people to move from lower productivity jobs in the public sector to higher productivity jobs in the private sector,” the FAQ read. Q: Who is eligible for deferred resignation?

A: The FAQ clarified that deferred resignation is open to all full-time federal employees, with exceptions for military, U.S. Postal Service, immigration enforcement and national security, and positions that are specifically excluded by agencies. The federal government employs more than 3 million people as of November 2024, accounting for nearly 1.9% of the nation’s civilian workforce, according to the Pew Research Center. Experts have said even a small number of resignations could lead to widespread disruptions throughout society. Everett Kelley, the head of the American Federation of Government Employees Union, said the offer could lead to “vast, unintended consequences that will cause chaos for Americans who depend on a functioning federal government.” Q: Can employees change their mind after accepting a deferred resignation offer?

A: OPM said that employees “have the right to request a rescission of their resignation” at any time, which the employing agency would need to review. However, employees should be aware that their roles could be consolidated or reassigned and they may not have their request granted. Q: Can federal workers accept the deferred resignation offer after Feb. 6?

A: The offer “will generally not be available” to workers who resign after Thursday’s deadline, but, exceptions may be “made for employees who were on approved absence for some or all of the period” from Jan. 28 to Feb. 6. Q: What happens if a federal worker was on approved leave during some or the entire period between Jan. 28 and Feb. 6?

A: If the Feb. 6 response date was missed because of an approved leave during Jan. 27 and Feb. 6, the employee will be entitled to request an extension. “Employing agencies may grant reasonable extensions,” the OPM said. Q: Could employees return to the federal government in the future?

A: Yes. The FAQ said that deferred resignation wouldn’t affect a federal worker’s ability to apply to work in the federal government again in the future. Q: Can workers get full pay and benefits through September 30, even if they get a second job?

A: Yes. OPM said “you will also accrue further annual leave, sick leave, etc. and be paid out for unused leave at your final resignation date.” Q: Since approved federal funding only runs through March 14, will workers continue to receive their full pay and benefits if funds run out?

A: A payout would still be subject to any government shutdown, regardless if a federal worker accepted the deferred resignation offer. But, workers would be entitled to their backpay under the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019. Q: Are federal workers able to take an extended vacation while on administrative leave?

A: Per OPM, workers are free to “stay at home and relax or to travel to your dream destination. Whatever you would like.” Q: What happens if you either did not receive the deferred resignation email, or if you do not respond?

A: Eligible workers who did not receive the offer email must visit the OPM website to find instructions on how to accept the offer. If you don’t respond, nothing will happen. Workers are not obligated to respond to the email. Q: How can workers clarify they want to specifically resign and retire?

A: Although it’s not required, OPM said workers can respond to the deferred resignation email by typing “resign and retire.” “If you simply write ‘resign’ and you are eligible for retirement on or before December 31, 2025, we will process your resignation with retirement as of September 30 OR your actual retirement date (if it is between September 30 and December 31, 2025),” OPM said. Q: Is VERA available for workers who accept the deferred resignation offer?

A: In short, yes. “Employees who are eligible for the deferred resignation offer and are at least age 50 with at least 20 years creditable Federal service, or any age with at least 25 years creditable Federal service are eligible for VERA along with the deferred resignation offer (unless your position is exempted from the deferred resignation program by your agency),” according to OPM. Q: If workers are eligible for early or normal retirement before Sept. 30, can they accept the deferred resignation offer and retirement during the deferred period?

A: Yes. Federal workers will continue accruing retirement benefits during the deferment period. That said, should you try to retire (either early or normal) before the final resignation date, the retirement election will override the deferred resignation. Q: Are eligible employees able to take the deferred resignation offer if scheduled to retire after Sept. 30?

A: Yes. Federal workers eligible for the program and with a retirement date between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 are free to take the offer. Note, a worker’s deferred resignation date will be extended to match the retirement date if it falls between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 Q: Are federal employees allowed to fast-track their resignation date to earlier than Sept. 30?

A: Yes. OPM said workers are able to do so “for any reason.” Q: How will workers know their resignation was accepted, and is there a formal agreement that can be signed?

A: Workers will receive a confirmation email outlining next steps within a span of 72 hours. But, given the volume of emails, OPM said employees should retain a copy of the resignation email. As for a formal agreement, it is the responsibility of the federal worker’s agency to execute the official paperwork detailing the terms.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.