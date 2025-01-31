Northern Virginia skating community grieves friends on board flight that crashed near Reagan Airport

In the days since an American Airlines flight and a helicopter crashed near Reagan National, a Loudoun Co. facility has worked to bring the ice skating community together.

In the lobby of Ashburn Ice House, a pile of flowers, stuffed animals and hand-written notes is growing.

A note on one of the card attached to a blue stuffed bear reads, “In honor of our ice mates.”

A card sitting above a pile of flowers said, “With deepest sympathy from your hockey family.”

A red, heart-shaped balloon in the corner of the room said, “Love you!”

In the two days since an American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas, and a military helicopter crashed near Reagan National Airport, the Loudoun County, Virginia, facility has worked to bring the ice skating community together to mourn.

As many as 14 skaters, family members and coaches were among those on board the flight, General Manager Rob Lorenzen said during a news conference on Friday. They spent time in Ashburn and at another facility, Medstar Capitals IcePlex in Arlington.

“It’s kind of heartbreaking, because it’s hard to think about that. I’m living in a world without all of my friends,” said an 11-year-old skater at the Ice House. “It’s kind of hard to comprehend, and it just doesn’t feel real.”

The passengers on board the American Airlines flight still haven’t officially been publicly identified, but Lorenzen said some were returning from a National Skating Development Camp. They were at the highest level for their age group, he said.

Stuffed bears at the memorial at Ashburn Ice House. (WTOP/Scott Gelman) WTOP/Scott Gelman Skaters sign guest book at the memorial at Ashburn Ice House. (WTOP/Scott Gelman) WTOP/Scott Gelman General Manager Rob Lorenzen of the Ashburn Ice House speaking at a press conference. (WTOP/Scott Gelman)

The competitive skaters involved range from 10 to 14 years old, Lorenzen added.

“They’re one step away from world competition and the Olympics,” Lorenzen said. “To reach that pinnacle takes an army — the coaches, the family, the parents, the time and commitment.”

The complex, Lorenzen said, is making counselors and therapy dogs available to its staff members and skaters. They’re planning a candlelight skate for its skating families on Sunday, and are working to organize an opportunity for donations to the skaters directly impacted.

As therapy dogs roamed around the facility Friday, many young children stopped to pet them.

“The outpouring has been tremendous, and we’re just happy to provide the vehicle for that outpouring, and to be a place within the community that individuals can come to and reflect has certainly felt healing for me, and I believe for the others here as well,” Lorenzen said.

Many of the skaters and their parents spend long hours at the complex and get to know each other well as a result, Lorenzen said.

“It’s been a very emotional time for us managing through these 48 hours,” Lorenzen said.

On Thursday, the 11-year-old skater said she and her friends visited “all the places that we had really good times with some of them.”

“We’re just letting each other know that, of course it’s not OK, but we’re all here around each other, to support each other, and give hugs and talk about the times that we had fun,” she said.

