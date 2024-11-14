Fauquier Co. man arrested in deadly hit-and-run

A Catlett man has been arrested in a fatal Nov. 8 hit-and-run in Fauquier County.

On Wednesday, Virginia State Police located and arrested Dennis D. Dunning, 54, at his residence in the 8000 block of Burwell Road, according to a police news release. He was taken into custody without incident and charged with felony hit-and-run, involuntary manslaughter and operating a vehicle a vehicle with an ignition interlock.

Dunning is being held at the Fauquier Adult Detention Center without bond.

The collision occurred at 5:47 p.m. on Route 806 (Elk Run Road) at Flippo Lane.

A male pedestrian was walking eastbound across Route 806 when he was struck by a northbound SUV. The pedestrian was then struck by an unknown southbound vehicle. Neither vehicle stopped at the scene.

Dunning was driving a 2001-2003 Nissan Frontier.

The pedestrian, Garland J. Heddings, 73, of Catlett, died at the scene.

Dunning appears to have a lengthy criminal arrest record. According to online court records, a Dennis Daniel Dunning was arrested for his third DUI in Prince William County in 2002, though that charge was dropped.

Dennis Daniel Dunning was convicted in 2021 for driving while intoxicated and refusing a breathalyzer in relation to a 2019 incident.

A 2023 Prince William County charge against Dennis Daniel Dunning for operating a vehicle with a suspended/revoked license was dismissed.

Dennis Daniel Dunning has also been arrested over the past two decade for possessing marijuana and speeding, among other charges.