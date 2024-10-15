House explodes in Prince William County following report of gas leak

Firefighters are battling a fire after a house exploded in Prince William County, Virginia, following a reported gas leak.

A house in Haymarket, Virginia, exploded after a gas leak was reported on Tuesday afternoon. (Courtesy Loudoun County Fire Fighters Association) Courtesy Loudoun County Fire Fighters Association A house in Haymarket, Virginia, exploded after a gas leak was reported on Tuesday afternoon. (Courtesy Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue) Courtesy Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue A house in Haymarket, Virginia, exploded after a gas leak was reported on Tuesday afternoon. (Courtesy Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue) Courtesy Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire after a house exploded in Prince William County, Virginia, following a reported gas leak on Tuesday.

It happened on the 5900 block of Colby Hunt Court in Haymarket around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue crews were at the house for the report of the gas leak around 4:15 p.m. Then around 5:30 p.m., a unit still on the scene reported the home had exploded.

Residents up to 3 miles away reported feeling their homes shake around the time of the explosion.

WTOP’s Dick Uliano reported from the scene Tuesday night and confirmed no injuries were reported but that the homeowner’s pets — two cats and a dog — were killed in the explosion.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Dick Uliano reports live from the scene in Haymarket where a home exploded after a gas leak

One of the homeowners, Jarrett Struniak, told WTOP he and his family were outside the home for about 20 minutes when their neighbors started being evacuated as well.

“They called the fire department around 4:17 (p.m.), from what I understand, and by 5:30 (p.m.), the house was up in flames,” Struniak said. “Once … I heard the bang, everything else just kind of went quiet after that. … It’s crazy how surreal and silent things go, when you’re watching everything go up in flames.”

No injuries were reported other than the animals, as the home was evacuated during the earlier call. Officials said there is no further danger to the surrounding community.

“I lost a 10-year best friend and 4-year-old cat that was very much part of our family,” he said.

Matt Smolsky, assistant chief of community safety with Prince William County Fire and Rescue, said it is still unknown what started the fire, but initial reports involved an underground contractor striking a natural gas line.

First responders with the county said in a Facebook post that multiple units on the scene are also searching nearby homes for fire or gas leaks. The Washington Gas company was also on the scene to secure the leak.

Piedmont Vista Drive is currently shut down between Hardwood Hill Way and Sorrell Hunt Road, and motorists are being asked to use alternate routes.

Below is a map of where the explosion took place:

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.