A multivehicle crash along Interstate 95 in Spotsylvania County has left a pedestrian dead, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the crash happened in the northbound lanes on I-95 at the 124 mile-marker at around 3 a.m.

The pedestrian, whose identity has not been revealed, died on site.

The WTOP Traffic Center reported all northbound lanes of I-95, which had been closed before Route 1 in Fredericksburg for a police investigation, reopened to traffic before 7:30 a.m.