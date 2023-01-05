Man charged with killing 3-year-old girl, shooting 4 teens in Va. was wanted on DC warrant

Kenyatta Oglesby was arrested after a 911 caller described him and shared his name with Prince William police, investigators said. Officers soon learned that Oglesby was wanted in D.C.

A man who is facing charges in the death of a 3-year-old girl and shooting four teenagers, including his girlfriend, in their Prince William County, Virginia, home was wanted on an outstanding warrant in D.C.

Oglesby is charged with first-degree murder in Wednesday’s shooting. He also faces assault and gun charges for shooting the girl’s 14- and 16-year-old sisters, and her 17-year-old sister, who was Oglesby’s girlfriend, police said. A 17-year-old boy was also shot inside the home.

Detectives believe Oglesby opened fire on one floor of the house, and then shot his girlfriend last, outside the front door of the home, Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham said.

“There was some kind of an argument between the suspect and the 17-year-old the night before. That argument continued into the next day. And then he just lost it, and ended up killing this little girl,” Newsham said.

Oglesby was staying at the home, but didn’t live there, Newsham said. There were no adults in the home at the time, police said.

He appeared in front of a Prince William County judge to hear the charges against him; prosecutors could also choose to charge Oglesby with “fugitive from justice.”

U.S. Marshalls have a warrant for Oglesby as a fugitive from justice for failing to return to court in D.C. for his sentencing on a gun charge. He pleaded guilty in May 2022 to the charge of carrying a pistol without a license, and a judge released him with orders to come back to court. Court records showed that Oglesby did not return to court.

When he was arrested for the gun charge in October 2021 after allegedly robbing someone in Columbia Heights, police learned he was wanted on an unrelated gun charge out of North Carolina.

