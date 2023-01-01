DC man accused in Prince William Co. shooting that killed 3-year-old, injured 4 teens

Police arrested Kenyatta Lee Oglesby, 20, of D.C., who police said was staying at the house and was in a relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

A child is dead and four teenagers were injured after a shooting within a Dumfries, Virginia, home on Wednesday morning.

The Prince William County Police Department said gunfire rang out at a residence in the 17900 block of Milroy Drive just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

At a news briefing on Wednesday afternoon, Deputy Chief of Police Lt. Col. Jarad Phelps said officers found five people who had been shot.

One of them — a 3-year-old girl — died at the scene. The other victims were three girls ages 17, 16 and 14; and a boy, 17. Another boy, 14, was in the home but was not injured.

The four victims were taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, a Prince William County police news release said.

The girls, including the 3-year-old who died, and the 13-year-old boy, are siblings. The 17-year-old boy is not related to the other victims. All of them live at the house.

Police arrested Kenyatta Lee Oglesby, 20, of D.C., who they said was staying at the house and was in a relationship with the 17-year-old girl. During an altercation at the home, police said Oglesby shot the 17-year-old girl in front of the residence and the four others who were found inside the home.

Police also recovered two firearms.

Oglesby is facing a murder charge, as well as four counts of aggravated malicious wounding and five counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone who may have information, including video surveillance footage, should call Prince William County police at 703-792-7000.

The incident was isolated to the home, with no ongoing threat to the community.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the age of the male victim following a corrected statement by Prince William County police.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino, Terik King and Nick Iannelli contributed to this report.