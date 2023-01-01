SUPER BOWL LVII: How to watch | Where to watch | Where to order takeout | Super Bowl preview | Top 10 Halftime Shows
Home » Prince William County, VA News » DC man accused in…

DC man accused in Prince William Co. shooting that killed 3-year-old, injured 4 teens

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtоp.com

January 5, 2023, 5:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A child is dead and four teenagers were injured after a shooting within a Dumfries, Virginia, home on Wednesday morning.

The Prince William County Police Department said gunfire rang out at a residence in the 17900 block of Milroy Drive just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

At a news briefing on Wednesday afternoon, Deputy Chief of Police Lt. Col. Jarad Phelps said officers found five people who had been shot.

One of them — a 3-year-old girl — died at the scene. The other victims were three girls ages 17, 16 and 14; and a boy, 17. Another boy, 14, was in the home but was not injured.

The four victims were taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, a Prince William County police news release said.

The girls, including the 3-year-old who died, and the 13-year-old boy, are siblings. The 17-year-old boy is not related to the other victims. All of them live at the house.

Police arrested Kenyatta Lee Oglesby, 20, of D.C., who they said was staying at the house and was in a relationship with the 17-year-old girl. During an altercation at the home, police said Oglesby shot the 17-year-old girl in front of the residence and the four others who were found inside the home.

Police also recovered two firearms.

Oglesby is facing a murder charge, as well as four counts of aggravated malicious wounding and five counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone who may have information, including video surveillance footage, should call Prince William County police at 703-792-7000.

The incident was isolated to the home, with no ongoing threat to the community.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the age of the male victim following a corrected statement by Prince William County police.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino, Terik King and Nick Iannelli contributed to this report.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital journalist and editor in June 2018. He is a reporter and photographer focusing on politics, political activism and international affairs.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up