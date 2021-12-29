Inova set to open testing site in Falls Church

Inova is opening a vehicle-side testing site in Falls Church, Virginia, in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the healthcare system announced Wednesday.

The site opens Thursday, Dec. 30 at 2990 Telestar Court and will be open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekend hours may be added depending on demand, the hospital system said in a statement.

The opening of the testing site comes one day after Inova urged those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to get tested at community clinics or use an at-home kit, to help prioritize critically ill patients at Inova’s six hospitals in Northern Virginia.

Only those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are able to get tested at the site, and appointments are required.

