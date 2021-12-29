CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
Inova set to open testing site in Falls Church

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

December 29, 2021, 8:29 PM

Inova is opening a vehicle-side testing site in Falls Church, Virginia, in response to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the healthcare system announced Wednesday.

The site opens Thursday, Dec. 30 at 2990 Telestar Court and will be open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekend hours may be added depending on demand, the hospital system said in a statement.

The opening of the testing site comes one day after Inova urged those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to get tested at community clinics or use an at-home kit, to help prioritize critically ill patients at Inova’s six hospitals in Northern Virginia.

Only those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms are able to get tested at the site, and appointments are required.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Julie Gallagher

Julie Gallagher is a freelance digital writer and editor for WTOP.com. She previously covered the 2020 election with CNN and has bylines in The Lily, WIRED, NBC Washington, The Baltimore Sun, Washington City Paper and more.

