Northam orders flags to half-staff for fallen Big Stone Gap officer

By Gov. Ralph Northam’s order, U.S. and Virginia state flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset to honor Officer Michael Chandler, who was shot and killed responding to a residence in Big Stone Gap on Saturday. He was 29.

“Mike was a dedicated public servant, a devoted husband and father, and a trusted member of the Big Stone Gap community,” Northam said in a statement. “Like law enforcement officers across the commonwealth, he put his life on the line everyday in service to his fellow Virginians.”

A 33-year-old man suspected in Chandler’s shooting was arrested at a Tennessee motel after a broad search involving local, state and federal officials. He is being held on probation violations out of South Carolina and Virginia’s Wise County.

Charges for the officer’s shooting are pending.