CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC Council members urge keeping mask mandate | Travel returning to near pre-pandemic levels | Montgomery Co. wants more kids' vaccines for clinics | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Virginia News » Northam orders flags to…

Northam orders flags to half-staff for fallen Big Stone Gap officer

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

November 18, 2021, 5:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Flags will fly at half-staff throughout Virginia on Thursday in memory of a fallen Big Stone Gap officer.

By Gov. Ralph Northam’s order, U.S. and Virginia state flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset to honor Officer Michael Chandler, who was shot and killed responding to a residence in Big Stone Gap on Saturday. He was 29.

“Mike was a dedicated public servant, a devoted husband and father, and a trusted member of the Big Stone Gap community,” Northam said in a statement. “Like law enforcement officers across the commonwealth, he put his life on the line everyday in service to his fellow Virginians.”

A 33-year-old man suspected in Chandler’s shooting was arrested at a Tennessee motel after a broad search involving local, state and federal officials. He is being held on probation violations out of South Carolina and Virginia’s Wise County.

Charges for the officer’s shooting are pending.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Public trust in government still lags, despite some agency improvements with customer transactions

Agency evaluation offices reviewing equity in pandemic spending and recovery

Coast Guard prioritizing climate change resiliency, workforce in infrastructure investments

Former White House, Senate staffer to lead cloud-based tech group

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up