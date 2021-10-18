Coronavirus News: Va. adds dashboard for children | Why boosters weren't tweaked to match variants | COVID-safe Halloween tips | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Virginia adds COVID-19 dashboard for children

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

October 18, 2021, 2:09 PM

The Virginia Department of Health said Monday that it is adding an online dashboard of COVID-19 cases among children ranging in age from under 1 to 17 years old.

The department said the move was in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases among children across the state since the end of the summer due to the spread of the Delta variant. Since March 2020, VDH reports there have been 127,997 COVID-19 cases among children ages 0 to 17 years, 380 hospitalizations and nine deaths.

The dashboard will display cases, hospitalizations and deaths. It will break the data down by week, pediatric age group and region.

While children under 12 are not yet eligible for a vaccine, VDH recommends everyone 12 and older to get the shot.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

