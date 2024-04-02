2 Prince William Co. schools honored with federal Green Ribbon, only Va. schools to receive award

The United States Department of Education recently announced Dale City and George P Mullen Elementary Schools as 2024 Green Ribbon Schools, the only two schools in Virginia chosen for the award.

The two schools earned the designation based on high achievement in three U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon Schools Pillars, according to a news release:

Reducing environmental impact and cost

Improving health and wellness

Providing effective environmental education

“We are immensely proud of Dale City and Mullen Elementary Schools’ achievements in being named 2024 Green Ribbon Schools,” Dr. Babur Lateef, chair of the Prince William County School Board, said in a news release. “This prestigious honor reflects our commitment to environmental stewardship, sustainability education and the well-being of our students. By fostering a culture of eco-consciousness, we empower our young learners to become responsible global citizens.”

Prince William County earned the award in the school division category in 2021, while Freedom High School was named a Green Ribbon School in 2023. Coles Elementary School was named one in 2015.

The federal Green Ribbon School program recognizes environmentally friendly schools and districts that promote environmental awareness, energy efficiency, community engagement and student wellness.

The federal Department of Education is honoring 41 schools, 10 districts, three postsecondary institutions and one early learning center nationwide for innovative efforts to reduce environmental impact and utility costs, improve health and wellness and ensure effective sustainability education.

The department will present the Green Ribbon Schools awards later this year during a ceremony in Washington.