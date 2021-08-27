Multiple COVID-19 outbreaks at Va. middle school prompt temporary return to virtual learning

Walker-Grant Middle School in Fredericksburg, Virginia, will revert to virtual instruction for the next week due to multiple COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Thursday announcement said that in-person classes will resume on Sept. 7.

The shift to virtual instruction followed “positive and presumptive cases” in the last week, and a growing trend of student and staff quarantines the past two weeks, per the school.

Walker-Grant Middle said that, since Monday, those cases have been linked to multiple outbreaks. Student absenteeism is high and staff capacity is “at a critical level” as a result.

After consulting with Fredericksburg City Public Schools and its local health department, the school “determined that the only way to disrupt this Walker-Grant Middle School community transmission in the school is to revert to distance learning immediately.”

According to the statement, no other schools in Walker-Grant’s district are experiencing similar outbreaks.

