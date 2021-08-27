CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. teacher won't wear mask | Maryland board votes for school mask mandate | DC expands COVID home tests | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Virginia News » Multiple COVID-19 outbreaks at…

Multiple COVID-19 outbreaks at Va. middle school prompt temporary return to virtual learning

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

August 27, 2021, 11:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Walker-Grant Middle School in Fredericksburg, Virginia, will revert to virtual instruction for the next week due to multiple COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the school.

The Thursday announcement said that in-person classes will resume on Sept. 7.

The shift to virtual instruction followed “positive and presumptive cases” in the last week, and a growing trend of student and staff quarantines the past two weeks, per the school.

Walker-Grant Middle said that, since Monday, those cases have been linked to multiple outbreaks. Student absenteeism is high and staff capacity is “at a critical level” as a result.

After consulting with Fredericksburg City Public Schools and its local health department, the school “determined that the only way to disrupt this Walker-Grant Middle School community transmission in the school is to revert to distance learning immediately.”

According to the statement, no other schools in Walker-Grant’s district are experiencing similar outbreaks.

More Coronavirus News

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

NIST launches supply chain security framework effort with top tech firms

DHS details how it'll recruit, pay and promote new hires under cyber talent management system

GSA hits 11 years of top marks on small business procurement scorecard

For federal employees, 3 items to watch in the bipartisan infrastructure bill

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up