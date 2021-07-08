Coronavirus News: Delta variant is COVID 'on steroids,' expert says | Global deaths hit 4 million | What precautions should I take at hotels? | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Virginia correctional facilities reopening to visitors soon

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

July 8, 2021, 2:39 PM

Correctional facilities in Virginia will be reopening to visitors gradually over the next few months.

The Virginia Department of Corrections said in a statement Thursday that official visitors – lawyers, court officials, embassy and consulate officials – will be able to head into correctional facilities started July 15.

After that, the plan is for religious visitors and volunteers to be able to visit in person starting Aug. 1, and for pilot sites for family visits to start Sept. 1. The department predicted family visitation would come back at all facilities by Oct. 1.

Masks will be required; visitors ages 12 and up have to take a rapid COVID-19 test and get a negative result before they can visit; all inmates (and Community Corrections Alternative Program probationers) have to be vaccinated. Unvaccinated inmates can continue to take video visits.

Among inmates and CCAP probationers, 65% are fully vaccinated, while 72% have had at least one dose of vaccine. All inmates and staff who want a COVID-19 vaccine can get one, the department said.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

